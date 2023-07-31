MagazineBuy Print

US Monastir vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: USM 0-0 NAS, Arab Club Champions Cup, King Salman Club Cup updates

MON vs ALN: Follow the live updates of the Arab Club Champions Cup match between Monastir and Al Nassr, being played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Aug 01, 2023 00:50 IST

Team Sportstar
OSAKA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
OSAKA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Kenta Harada
OSAKA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Kenta Harada

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Arab Club Champions Cup match between Monastir and Al Nassr. This is the second group stage match, being played in Saudi Arabia.

  • August 01, 2023 00:38
    A strong new midfield for Al Nassr

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s side has strengthened its midfield significantly this season, with the signings of Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic. Fofana was the captain of Ligue 1 side RC Lens, which will play in the Champions League next season while Brozovic joined after finishing as the Champions League runner-up last season.

  • August 01, 2023 00:36
    3’

    Talisca tries to start another attack from the left wing, we makes an attempt to dribble past his marker but trips to fall down and no free-kick is awarded.

  • August 01, 2023 00:34
    2’

    Early chance for Al Nassr! Fofana, who made a recent switch from Ligue 1, delivers a through ball for Ronaldo but the Monastir goalkeeper gets to it first to clear the danger.

  • August 01, 2023 00:31
    Kick-Off!

    The King Salman Champions Cup match between Monastir and Al Nassr begins with both sides starting in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

  • August 01, 2023 00:28
    Minutes to kick off!

    The stadium is set and the fans continue their cheers as the TIFOs of both clubs are revealed on the field. The players are ready in the dugout and walk out on to the ground.

    Al Nassr starts in yellow while Monastir starts in blue.

  • July 31, 2023 23:58
    Starting line-up of Monastir!

    Ben Said, Soltani, Zegui, Othmane, El Welly, Dridi, Sarr, Jbeli, Baccar, Traore, Mhirssi

  • July 31, 2023 23:43
    Starting lineup of Al Nassr!
  • July 31, 2023 23:09
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s side Al Nassr will look to return to winning ways when it faces Tunisian side US Monastir at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

    Al Nassr has failed to secure a win in its last five games and has suffered damaging losses to Celta Vigo and Benfica with a 0-5 and 1-4 scoreline, respectively.

    Ronaldo, too, is yet to find the net this season, with the 38-year-old coming closest to scoring with an off-target overhead kick from an offside position against Vigo.

    However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has expressed his views on the Saudo Pro League, calling it more competitive than the Major League Soccer.

    He told to Lisbon sports newspaper A Bola, “Returning to Europe, for me, is a closed possibility, I’m already 38 1/2 years old and... it’s not worth it.”

    “Europe lost a lot of quality. The only one that is one of the best is the Premier League, the Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not ‘top,’ the German one also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”

    Ronaldo, in his debut season in the Saudi Pro League, following his exit from Manchester United, has failed to win the league title so far and will hope to better his reputation here with an early silverware this season, the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
