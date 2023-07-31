US Monastir vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: USM 0-0 NAS, Arab Club Champions Cup, King Salman Club Cup updates

MATCH PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side Al Nassr will look to return to winning ways when it faces Tunisian side US Monastir at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Al Nassr has failed to secure a win in its last five games and has suffered damaging losses to Celta Vigo and Benfica with a 0-5 and 1-4 scoreline, respectively.

Ronaldo, too, is yet to find the net this season, with the 38-year-old coming closest to scoring with an off-target overhead kick from an offside position against Vigo.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has expressed his views on the Saudo Pro League, calling it more competitive than the Major League Soccer.

He told to Lisbon sports newspaper A Bola, “Returning to Europe, for me, is a closed possibility, I’m already 38 1/2 years old and... it’s not worth it.”

“Europe lost a lot of quality. The only one that is one of the best is the Premier League, the Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not ‘top,’ the German one also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”

Ronaldo, in his debut season in the Saudi Pro League, following his exit from Manchester United, has failed to win the league title so far and will hope to better his reputation here with an early silverware this season, the Arab Club Champions Cup.