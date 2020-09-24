More Sports Golf Golf Tvesa Malik shoots even par in second round, makes cut in Switzerland Tvesa Malik recovered from her first round card of 2-over 74 to shoot even par 72 and make the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open. PTI Geneva 24 September, 2020 21:19 IST Tvesa Malik made the cut after carding an even par 72. - Getty Images PTI Geneva 24 September, 2020 21:19 IST Tvesa Malik recovered from her first round card of 2-over 74 to shoot even par 72 and make the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open here on Thursday.Tvesa, who finished T-10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladies European Tour, was T-38 after the first round and moved up to T-31 at the end of 36 holes. The 54-hole event finishes on Friday.Her playing partner Pia Babnik, a hugely talented teen star, added 9-under 63 to her first 3-under 69 to get to 12-under and lead by five shots over overnight leader, Agathe Sauzon (67-71) who is at 7-under 135. Argentine amateur Magdalena Simmermacher (69-69) was third at 6-under.Tvesa had a birdie on second and then suffered a setback with back-to-back bogeys on third and fourth. She reached even par with a birdie on Par-5 fifth. A bogey on 10th and a birdie on 12th with rest being pars ensured even par 72.In the first round, she had four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.