Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara qualifies for final of Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event; Mona misses out

The 22-year-old finished with a score of 1159 with 59 inner tens and an average score of 9.658 after the three rounds -- kneeling, prone and standing.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 15:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medallist Avani Lekhara of Team India poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Gold medallist Avani Lekhara of Team India poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medallist Avani Lekhara of Team India poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Avani Lekhara finished in seventh place in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position qualification event held at the Chateauroux shooting range to qualify for the final on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old finished with a score of 1159 with 59 inner tens and an average score of 9.658 after the three stages -- kneeling, prone and standing.

Mona Agarwal missed out on a spot in the final after only managing an average score of 9.558 and a total of 1147 with 38 inner tens. She finished the qualification stage in 13th place.

Avani started strong in the kneeling stage, scoring a 97 in all four series of the stage to end with a score of 388. Another two series of 97 followed in the prone followed by two series of 98., giving her 390 points in total in prone

Despite tallying only 381 in the standing stage, Avani had enough in her pocket to secure the seventh spot and a place in the final.

The final is scheduled to be held at 7:30 pm IST today (September 3, 2024).

