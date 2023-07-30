MagazineBuy Print

FISU World University Games: India wins gold in mixed team compound archery

The Indian team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinched gold in the mixed team compound archery event at the FISU World Univeristy Games.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 11:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aman Saini shows his gold medal after winning the mixed team compound archery event.
Aman Saini shows his gold medal after winning the mixed team compound archery event. | Photo Credit: Netra V
infoIcon

Aman Saini shows his gold medal after winning the mixed team compound archery event. | Photo Credit: Netra V

The Indian team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinched gold in the mixed team compound archery event at the FISU World University Games.

Saini and Pragati beat the duo of Cho Sua and Park Seunghyun from South Korea with a score of 157-156 to bag the gold medal.

Wu Z-wei and Lin Ming-Ching of Chinese Taipei grabbed bronze in the event.

The gold takes India’s overall medal tally to nine for the games - four gold, two silver and three bronze. India is currently at the fourth spot in the table.

