FISU World University Games: India wins gold in mixed team compound archery

The Indian team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinched gold in the mixed team compound archery event at the FISU World University Games.

Saini and Pragati beat the duo of Cho Sua and Park Seunghyun from South Korea with a score of 157-156 to bag the gold medal.

Wu Z-wei and Lin Ming-Ching of Chinese Taipei grabbed bronze in the event.

The gold takes India’s overall medal tally to nine for the games - four gold, two silver and three bronze. India is currently at the fourth spot in the table.