Archery World Cup Stage 3: India recurve mixed team of Dhiraj, Ankita wins bronze medal

B. Dhiraj and Ankita Bhakat beat Mexico to win the bronze medal in the recurve mixed team event of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday.

The third-ranked team thrashed the Mexican duo of Marcus D’Almeida and Ana Luiza Sliachticas Caetano 5-3.

The duo had received a bye in the first round and defeated Great Britain 5-1. In the quarterfinals, they beat Brazil 5-1 before going down 3-5 to second-ranked South Korea in the semifinals.

India clinches BRONZE at the last stage of the Hyundai Archery World Cup. 🥉🇮🇳#ArcheryWorldCuppic.twitter.com/q0iAp6d72b — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 23, 2024

On Saturday, the Indian compound women’s team of V. Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami claimed its third consecutive compound women’s team gold medal of the season.

The top-ranked Indian women’s side beat Estonia, represented by Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas and Maris Tetsmann, 232-229 in the title clash.

Priyansh took the silver medal in the men’s individual event as Indian compound archers secured two medals. He edged past Denmark’s European champion Mathias Fullerton 150-149 in the semifinals.