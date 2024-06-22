The top-ranked Indian compound women’s team won the gold medal in the final of the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday.

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur beat sixth-ranked Estonia (232-229) in the title clash to win a hat-trick of gold medals at the Archery World Cup in 2024.

The team clinched gold medals at the previous stages held in Shanghai and Yecheon earlier this year.

India takes its THIRD consecutive team GOLD medal at the Hyundai Archery World Cup. 🥇🇮🇳🙌#ArcheryWorldCuppic.twitter.com/6azZUYebk2 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 22, 2024

In Stage 3, India got a bye in the first round in a field comprising only 10 countries before beating El Salvador 235-227 and host Turkey 234-227 to reach the final.

The top-placed Indian men’s team, consisting of Priyansh, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Fuge, lost to Turkey 236-236 (shoot-off 30*-30, Turkey shot closer to the centre) narrowly in the semifinals.

India went down fighting to France 236-235 in the bronze medal match as well.

Later in the day, Priyansh will be in action in the compound men’s individual semifinals against Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton.