doc7s90xhhvgp2svur617w2Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian compound women’s team wins final, achieves hat-trick of gold medals in 2024

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur beat Estonia in the title clash to win a hat-trick of gold medals at the Archery World Cup.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 13:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI

The top-ranked Indian compound women’s team won the gold medal in the final of the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday.

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur beat sixth-ranked Estonia (232-229) in the title clash to win a hat-trick of gold medals at the Archery World Cup in 2024.

The team clinched gold medals at the previous stages held in Shanghai and Yecheon earlier this year.

In Stage 3, India got a bye in the first round in a field comprising only 10 countries before beating El Salvador 235-227 and host Turkey 234-227 to reach the final.

The top-placed Indian men’s team, consisting of Priyansh, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Fuge, lost to Turkey 236-236 (shoot-off 30*-30, Turkey shot closer to the centre) narrowly in the semifinals.

India went down fighting to France 236-235 in the bronze medal match as well.

Later in the day, Priyansh will be in action in the compound men’s individual semifinals against Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton.

Archery World Cup

Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Aditi Swami

Parneet Kaur

