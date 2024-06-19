Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian compound women’s team makes final, eyes hattrick of gold medals in 2024

The top-ranked Indian compound women’s team confirmed a medal by reaching the final of the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday.

In a field comprising only 10 countries, the Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur got a bye and beat El Salvador 235-227 and host Turkey 234-227 to set up a title clash with Estonia.

The top-placed Indian men’s team, consisting of Priyansh, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Fuge, got past Germany 234-230 and Austria 235-230 before losing to Turkey 236-236 (shoot-off 30*-30, Turkey shot closer to the centre) narrowly in the semifinals. India went down fighting to France 236-235 in the bronze medal match as well.

In recurve qualification rounds, Dhiraj Bommadevara (689) emerged as the top-ranked Indian male by claiming the third spot behind two Koreans, Lee Wooseok and Kim Woojin with both scoring an identical 691.

India's third GOLD final. 🇮🇳

Estonia, Türkiye and Italy will join them on compound Saturday in Antalya. 🇪🇪 🇹🇷 🇮🇹#ArcheryWorldCuppic.twitter.com/vAp4FjArl7 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 19, 2024

Tarundeep Rai (668) and Pravin Jadhav (662) took 29th and 48th places respectively.

Among women, Bhajan Kaur (659), Deepika Kumari (655) and Ankita Bhakat (641) secured 10th, 16th and 45th spots respectively.

The Indian men’s team was sixth with 2019 points, while the women’s side was fifth with 1955. The country’s mixed team was third with 1348 points.