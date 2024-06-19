MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian compound women’s team makes final, eyes hattrick of gold medals in 2024

In a field comprising only 10 countries, the Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur got a bye and beat El Salvador 235-227 and host Turkey 234-227 to set up a title clash with Estonia.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 21:17 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo (From right to left): India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur.
File Photo (From right to left): India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo (From right to left): India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur. | Photo Credit: PTI

The top-ranked Indian compound women’s team confirmed a medal by reaching the final of the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday.

In a field comprising only 10 countries, the Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur got a bye and beat El Salvador 235-227 and host Turkey 234-227 to set up a title clash with Estonia.

The top-placed Indian men’s team, consisting of Priyansh, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Fuge, got past Germany 234-230 and Austria 235-230 before losing to Turkey 236-236 (shoot-off 30*-30, Turkey shot closer to the centre) narrowly in the semifinals. India went down fighting to France 236-235 in the bronze medal match as well.

In recurve qualification rounds, Dhiraj Bommadevara (689) emerged as the top-ranked Indian male by claiming the third spot behind two Koreans, Lee Wooseok and Kim Woojin with both scoring an identical 691.

Tarundeep Rai (668) and Pravin Jadhav (662) took 29th and 48th places respectively.

Among women, Bhajan Kaur (659), Deepika Kumari (655) and Ankita Bhakat (641) secured 10th, 16th and 45th spots respectively.

The Indian men’s team was sixth with 2019 points, while the women’s side was fifth with 1955. The country’s mixed team was third with 1348 points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Archery World Cup /

Jyothi Surekha Vennam /

Aditi Swami /

Parneet Kaur /

Dhiraj Bommadevara

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 153/4 (16); Klaasen, Stubbs at crease after three quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: GER v HUN; Predictions, stats, starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian compound women’s team makes final, eyes hattrick of gold medals in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says
    PTI
  5. Copa America 2024, Group B preview: Ecuador, Mexico favourites to qualify
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian compound women’s team makes final, eyes hattrick of gold medals in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: India confirms quota in women’s individual recurve for Olympics, Bhajan Kaur wins gold at final qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian men’s recurve team misses Paris Olympics quota at final qualifier, to rely on world rankings for a spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery: Indian women archers lose to Ukraine in final Olympic qualifier, rely on rankings for Paris Games quota
    PTI
  5. Indian archers aim for team quotas in final Paris Olympics Qualifiers
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 153/4 (16); Klaasen, Stubbs at crease after three quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: GER v HUN; Predictions, stats, starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian compound women’s team makes final, eyes hattrick of gold medals in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says
    PTI
  5. Copa America 2024, Group B preview: Ecuador, Mexico favourites to qualify
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment