Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold; mixed team settles for silver

The world number one Indian compound women’s team dominated Turkey’s Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva right from the first end and sealed the gold without dropping a set.

Published : May 25, 2024 08:24 IST , Yecheon - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: (From L-R) Parneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami after winning compound women’s team gold medal at Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai.
FILE PHOTO: (From L-R) Parneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami after winning compound women’s team gold medal at Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: (From L-R) Parneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami after winning compound women’s team gold medal at Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, beating Turkey 232-226 in a lopsided compound women’s team final at the stage two event here on Saturday.

The world number one Indian compound women’s team dominated Turkey’s Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva right from the first end and sealed the gold without dropping a set, maintaining a healthy six-point margin.

Asian Games champion Jyothi, however, failed to add a second gold to her kitty as she along with Priyansh squandered an opening round lead to go down to the USA’s Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan by two points (155-153) in the compound mixed team final.

For Jyothi, Parneet and world champion Aditi this completed a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals together.

They had won the season opening World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, downing Italy last month and also ended last year with a gold at the stage four of the event in Paris.

In the compound women’s team final, the second seeded Indians began with three X (arrow near to the centre) and dropped one point each in the next three arrows to edge out their fifth seeded rivals by one point in the first round.

In the next round of six arrows, the Indians showed complete supremacy, drilling in five perfect 10s with two X, and one 9 to stretch their lead by four points at the halfway mark.

Turkey fought hard in the penultimate round to shoot four 10s with one X to match India’s score of 58.

But that did not matter much as the Indians were ahead by four points going into the fourth and final end.

They sealed it by scoring yet another 58, which was studded with three 10s and one X.

Prathamesh Fuge missed out on a medal in the compound individual category, falling to world No. 7 James Lutz in the semifinal before losing out on bronze to World No. 1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Archery World Cup /

Jyothi Surekha Vennam /

Parneet Kaur /

Aditi Swami

