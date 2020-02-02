PBL organisers plan to sell broadcast rights in Spain for next edition

The organisers of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) are planning to sell broadcast rights in Spain for the next edition of the franchise-based sporting league.

Prasad Mangipudi, executive director of Sportzlive, which organises PBL under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), confirmed to Sportstar that it was the reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin’s undying love for the league, which has inspired the organisers to take the step.

Mangipudi says that Marin, who gave the fifth season of PBL a miss, due to the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, is very eager to come back to India, the next year. “Marin is dying to come back next year. She says India is like her home and the love she gets here is unmatched. She thinks it is a great league and for that, in fact, next year, we are hoping to get our transmission to Spain. We plan to sell the broadcast rights there because the people there will love to watch her play. Like, if Virat Kohli plays in India it receives huge fanfare. Similarly, Marin has a huge fan following in her country.”

Marin, who had captained Pune 7 Aces in the last edition, had earlier sent in a message for her Indian fans, saying: “My experience in the last five years in the PBL was amazing because I played with really good teams. Also, all my team-mates and the staff were unbelievable. My experience to play in front of the Indian crowd was also a really good one for me. So I really appreciate all the support from my Indian fans, while I was playing there. And if I have to describe the PBL, maybe I can say, it can be a challenge and a good experience for every player."