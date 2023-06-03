Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen bows out with loss against Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Lakshya Sen entered the finals of the Thailand Open with a win over Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand on Saturday at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 17:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lakshya Sen in action. (FILE PHOTO)
Lakshya Sen in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

Lakshya Sen was ousted in the semifinal of the Thailand Open with a loss against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand on Saturday at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Despite winning the first game, Sen lost focus midway through the second and went down 21-13, 17-21, 13-21 to the Thai national.

More to follow..

Related Topics

Thailand Open /

Lakshya Sen /

Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Statsman: Yashasvi’s blitzkrieg, MI’s chase record, Chahal on mount 184
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen bows out with loss against Kunlavut Vitidsarn
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Wolfsburg LIVE score, UWCL final updates: Predicted lineups, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Thailand Open 2023 semifinal, LIVE Score: Lakshya Sen loses to Kunlavut Vitidsarn
    Team Sportstar
  5. Match in Egypt abandoned after 12 minutes due to lack of players
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen bows out with loss against Kunlavut Vitidsarn
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thailand Open 2023 semifinal, LIVE Score: Lakshya Sen loses to Kunlavut Vitidsarn
    Team Sportstar
  3. Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen makes semifinals, Kiran George out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Thailand Open 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lakshya Sen eases through to semis; Kiran George loses in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kiran George, the giant-killer at Thailand Open, exceeds expectations 
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Statsman: Yashasvi’s blitzkrieg, MI’s chase record, Chahal on mount 184
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen bows out with loss against Kunlavut Vitidsarn
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona vs Wolfsburg LIVE score, UWCL final updates: Predicted lineups, streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Thailand Open 2023 semifinal, LIVE Score: Lakshya Sen loses to Kunlavut Vitidsarn
    Team Sportstar
  5. Match in Egypt abandoned after 12 minutes due to lack of players
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment