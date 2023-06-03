Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen bows out with loss against Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Published : Jun 03, 2023 17:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Lakshya Sen was ousted in the semifinal of the Thailand Open with a loss against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand on Saturday at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Despite winning the first game, Sen lost focus midway through the second and went down 21-13, 17-21, 13-21 to the Thai national.

More to follow..