Canada 2024: Rajawat’s strong run ends with loss to French Lanier in semifinals

Canada 2024: World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 10:17 IST , Calgary, Canada - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Priyanshu Rajawat in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

India’s campaign at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament ended after Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a straight-game loss to France’s Alex Lanier in the men’s singles semifinals here.

World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

ALSO READ | Canada Open 2024: Rajawat stuns world No. 4 Anders Antonsen to reach semis

The Indian had defeated Lanier at the Madrid Spain Masters qualification round last year in their only meeting.

Rajawat, who had stunned Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarterfinals, made a positive start, opening up a 3-0 early lead but Lanier was quick to establish a 7-4 lead.

The two fought hard and Rajawat did grab the lead a few times but he couldn’t sustain the pressure on his opponent, who reeled off five straight points at 15-16 to eventually close out the opening game.

Rajawat’s game completely fell apart after the change of sides as Lanier zoomed to 8-2 and then 14-3, which proved decisive as the French shut the door on the Indian.

