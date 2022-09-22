Celtics coach Ime Udoka faces possible suspension: Reports

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka had what was deemed as an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female employee within the organization, The Athletic reported Thursday morning.

The relationship violated the organization’s code of conduct, per the report.

ESPN reported Wednesday night that Udoka could face disciplinary action, including a hefty suspension, for an undisclosed violation of organization guidelines. That report stated that conversations between the league and the Celtics were taking place to determine the right course of action.

No details regarding the length of a potential suspension were mentioned, but ESPN reported that a suspension is in fact imminent and could be handed out as soon as Thursday.

Boston is handling the situation internally and Udoka is not facing scrutiny from the league itself, per the ESPN report.

In his first season as head coach, Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Boston finished the regular season with a 51-31 record before beating the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Udoka previously served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (2012-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Nets (2020-21) following a seven-year playing career in the NBA.