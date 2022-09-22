Basketball

Celtics coach Ime Udoka faces possible suspension: Reports

No details regarding the length of a potential suspension were mentioned, reports stated that a suspension is in fact imminent and could be handed out as soon as Thursday.

22 September, 2022 11:28 IST
FILE - Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals and was one of 15 people of color working as league head coaches last season according to a diversity study examining the league. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka had what was deemed as an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female employee within the organization, The Athletic reported Thursday morning.

The relationship violated the organization’s code of conduct, per the report.

ESPN reported Wednesday night that Udoka could face disciplinary action, including a hefty suspension, for an undisclosed violation of organization guidelines. That report stated that conversations between the league and the Celtics were taking place to determine the right course of action.

No details regarding the length of a potential suspension were mentioned, but ESPN reported that a suspension is in fact imminent and could be handed out as soon as Thursday.

Boston is handling the situation internally and Udoka is not facing scrutiny from the league itself, per the ESPN report.

In his first season as head coach, Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Boston finished the regular season with a 51-31 record before beating the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Udoka previously served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (2012-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Nets (2020-21) following a seven-year playing career in the NBA.

