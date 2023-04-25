Basketball

NBA: Warriors Game 4 drew largest 1st-round audience in 21 years

Reuters
25 April, 2023 22:16 IST
Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green screams at Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox after Green was fouled in third quarter during Game 4 of NBA Western Conference 1st Round Playoffs at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green screams at Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox after Green was fouled in third quarter during Game 4 of NBA Western Conference 1st Round Playoffs at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, April 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP/Scott Strazzante

Sunday’s Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings drew the largest TV audience for a first-round NBA playoff game in 21 years.

The Warriors defeated the Kings 126-125 to tie their best-of-seven series at two victories apiece.

It marked the most-watched, first-round playoff game since April 28, 2002, when the Kobe Bryant- and Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers (8,555,000 viewers).

