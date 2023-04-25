NBA: Warriors Game 4 drew largest 1st-round audience in 21 years

Sunday’s Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings drew the largest TV audience for a first-round NBA playoff game in 21 years.

The Warriors defeated the Kings 126-125 to tie their best-of-seven series at two victories apiece.

The broadcast averaged 7,523,000 viewers, peaking with 10,406,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.

It marked the most-watched, first-round playoff game since April 28, 2002, when the Kobe Bryant- and Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers (8,555,000 viewers).