LeBron James becomes second player to score 38,000 points

James needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move past the milestone.

Reuters
16 January, 2023 09:51 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots during the first half of an NBA game against Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots during the first half of an NBA game against Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record.

James, playing in his 20th NBA season, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move past the milestone.

The 38-year-old forward has averaged 29 points per game this season and is on course to break former Lakers center Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points in the coming weeks. 

