NBA In-Season tournament: Curry makes layup with 0.2 seconds left, Warriors outscore Thunder 141-139

Stephen Curry made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to give the Golden State Warriors a 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139 in one of the NBA’s seven In-Season Tournament openers on Friday night.

Initially, it was ruled no basket because of offensive goaltending. The call was overturned, and the Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. On Wednesday night, Klay Thompson scored with less than a second remaining to seal a victory over Sacramento.

SPLASH BROS.



Steph and Klay hit game-winners on back-to-back nights... both with 0.2 seconds on the clock 🤯 pic.twitter.com/R3ihcXNMWi — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2023

Dario Saric scored 20 points and Chris Paul had 13 assists to help Golden State improve to 5-1. Lu Dort scored 29 points for Oklahoma City. Scoring leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out because of a sprained left knee.

NUGGETS 125, MAVERICKS 114

Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double and Denver held off Dallas.

Jokic had 33 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. He was 14 of 16 from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points, and Jamal Murray had 18 points and 13 assists for the NBA champion Nuggets, who led by 20 points in the third quarter before seeing Dallas trim it to eight late in the game. Jokic made a cutting layup with 1:11 remaining to seal it.

Nikola Jokic dominated in Denver's West Group B opening W 💪



33 PTS \ 14 REB \ 9 AST \ 88% FG



The @nuggets next NBA In-Season Tournament matchup is Tuesday, 11/14 vs. LAC on TNT 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oRrY57stP0 — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2023

The Mavericks lost for the first time this season. Luka Doncic finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists but also had nine turnovers. Kyrie Irving chipped in 22 points.

BUCKS 110, KNICKS 105

Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard drives by New York Knicks’ Julius Randle during the second half. | Photo Credit: AP

Damian Lillard scored 30 points, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:03 left, and Milwaukee outlasted New York.

The Bucks withstood a huge performance from Jalen Brunson, who had 45 points and gave the Knicks their first lead since early in the second quarter by hitting a 3 with 1:10 remaining.

Lillard made all 12 of his free throws. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

NETS 109, BULLS 107

Dorian Finney-Smith scored 21 points, Mikal Bridges added 20 and Brooklyn beat Chicago.

Cam Thomas added 17 points and the Nets made just enough plays down the stretch and came away with the victory when Zach LaVine’s long jumper for the Bulls at the buzzer hit the rim.

Finney-Smith nailed five 3-pointers. Bridges and Thomas made three each from beyond the arc, and the Nets won their third in a row after opening 0-2.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 24 points for Chicago.

HEAT 121, WIZARDS 114

Tyler Herro scored 24 points and was an assist shy of a triple-double and Miami beat Washington to snap a four-game slide.

Herro added 10 rebounds and nine assists. Jimmy Butler added 20 points and Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson had 18 for the Heat, who shot 60%.

Kyle Kuzma had 22 points for Washington.

PACERS 121, CAVALIERS 116

Myles Turner scored 27 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and 13 assists and Indiana held off Cleveland.

Donavan Mitchell had 38 points, nine assists and five rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit to lead by four in the fourth quarter.