MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Former Suns star, UNC great Walter Davis dies

Walter Davis, who was the all-time leading scorer with the Phoenix Suns after starring at North Carolina, died on Thursday.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 08:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star.
FILE - Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star. | Photo Credit: AP

Walter Davis, who was the all-time leading scorer with the Phoenix Suns after starring at North Carolina, died on Thursday. He was 69.

Per his alma mater, Davis passed away of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, N.C.

Davis was a member of the Olympic gold medal-winning United States team in the 1976 Montreal Games. The shooting guard/small forward also was the uncle of current Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis.

ALSO READ
NBA roundup: Lakers snaps 11-game losing streak against Clippers

Walter Davis averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 119 games over four seasons with North Carolina.

He made an immediate impression after being selected by the Suns with the fifth overall pick of the 1977 NBA Draft. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1977-78 and spent 11 seasons with Phoenix, scoring 15,666 points.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Suns legend Walter Davis, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and a member of our Ring of Honor,” the Suns posted on Twitter.

“‘Sweet D’ was one of the game’s best, a prolific scorer whose smooth playing style and ‘velvet touch’ endeared him to generations of our fans. He will forever be a member of our Phoenix Suns family and community.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

A six-time All-Star, Walter Davis averaged 18.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 1,033 career games with the Suns, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns retired his No. 6 jersey in 1994.

Related Topics

Pheonix Suns /

NBA All-Stars /

united states

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Former Suns star, UNC great Walter Davis dies
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Communication is key for Siraj and India’s fast bowling campaign
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Djokovic battles back to advance to Paris Masters 2023 quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari in round-robin play
    AP
  5. NED vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Former Suns star, UNC great Walter Davis dies
    Reuters
  2. NBA roundup: Lakers snaps 11-game losing streak against Clippers
    AP
  3. USA Basketball 3-on-3 teams clinch spots in Paris Olympics, making 4 golds possible
    AP
  4. NBA 2023-24: Keldon Johnson’s late basket gives Spurs 115-114 win over Suns
    AP
  5. NBA fines 76ers’ Joel Embiid $35,000 for obscene gesture
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Former Suns star, UNC great Walter Davis dies
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Communication is key for Siraj and India’s fast bowling campaign
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Djokovic battles back to advance to Paris Masters 2023 quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. WTA Finals 2023: Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari in round-robin play
    AP
  5. NED vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment