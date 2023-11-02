NBA roundup: Lakers snaps 11-game losing streak against Clippers

LeBron James had 35 points and 11 rebounds, Austin Reaves scored seven of his 15 points in overtime and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 victory on Wednesday night.

D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Lakers, who beat their local rivals for the first time since July 2020 in the Florida bubble. The 17-time NBA champion Lakers hadn’t beaten the Clippers on the Lakers’ home court at their shared arena since Christmas 2016, losing 11 in a row.

With James Harden watching in street clothes on the Clippers’ bench after his trade from Philadelphia, Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points in the Clippers’ second loss of the young season. Paul George scored 20 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, including eight points in the final minute, before fouling out 30 seconds into overtime.

Although the Lakers used just eight players due to five significant injury absences, they rallied from an early 19-point deficit before blowing an eight-point lead in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

George, who had six 3-pointers, hit three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie it. Russell had an open shot at the buzzer, but missed.

CELTICS 155, PACERS 104

Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 12 rebounds in less than three quarters and Boston used a blistering start to rout Indiana and remain unbeaten.

The 155 points was the second-most in a regular-season game in franchise history.

One game after blowing out the Wizards in Washington, the Celtics returned home and beat the Pacers even worse, opening a 10-point lead in the first three minutes, making it 20 in the second quarter, 30 in the third and 53 in the fourth.

Derrick White had 18 points and Jaylen Brown had 16 before the Boston starters went to the bench late in the third quarter, when the Celtics opened a 38-point lead. Sam Hauser scored 17 points and Payton Pritchard had 15 in extensive minutes off the bench. T.J. McConnell scored 18 points for the Pacers.

WARRIORS 102, KINGS 101

Klay Thompson hit a 17-footer with less than a second remaining and Golden State held off Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis put the Kings ahead moments earlier on a jumper with 16 seconds to play after Stephen Curry’s layup just before in a wild final minute.

Curry scored with 33 seconds left following a 24-second violation by Sacramento that gave Golden State the ball for another chance with 38.4 seconds left trailing 99-98.

Curry scored 21 points and added four 3-pointers to take his NBA-leading total to 28 on a night the Kings missed leading scorer De’Aaron Fox because of a sprained right ankle suffered Sunday against the Lakers.

Sabonis had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

MAVERICKS 114, BULLS 105

Grant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and Dallas beat Chicago to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 points and seven 3-pointers for Dallas. The Mavericks led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run.

Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left left.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 110, NUGGETS 89

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and Minnesota handed defending NBA champion Denver its loss in five games this season in the first rematch of their first-round playoff series from last spring.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and eight rebounds and Mike Conley had 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. The Timberwolves made 26 for 27 free throws.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.

NETS 109, HEAT 105

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points, Lonnie Walker IV and Armoni Brooks each added 17 and Brooklyn overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Miami.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored all 15 of his points in the second half for Brooklyn, and Cam Thomas had 13 for the Nets.

Tyler Herro scored 30 points for Miami, which has dropped four straight to fall to 1-4 — its worst five-game start since opening 0-5 in the 2007-08 season.

RAPTORS 130, BUCKS 111

Dennis Schroder had season highs of 24 points and 11 assists, and Toronto beat Milwaukee to snap a three-game losing streak.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points, and Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and matched his season best with 12 rebounds. Toronto’s biggest lead with 27 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points and Damian Lillard had 15 for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo shot 5 for 11, and Lillard was 4 for 9.

TRAIL BLAZERS 110, PISTONS 101

Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half and Portland overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Detroit.

Former Piston Jeremi Grant added 24 points for the Trail Blazers, and Deandre Ayton had 16 points, 11 rebounds five steals and a block in his first game against Pistons coach Monty Williams since they both left the Phoenix Suns.

Cade Cunningham had 30 points for Detroit, but missed 16 of 27 shots and turned the ball over six times. The Pistons shot 37.8% in a 42-point second half.

HAWKS 130, WIZARDS 121

Dejounte Murray had 24 points and Atlanta beat Washington for its third straight win.

Two days after matching his career high with 41 points against Minnesota, Murray shot 10 for 15 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Trae Young added 23 points and 10 assists.

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 25 points.

J AZZ 133, GRIZZLIES 109

Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen had 19 points and 11 rebounds to power Utah past reeling Memphis.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 for winless Memphis (0-5).

CAVALIERS 95, KNICKS 89

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Cleveland beat New York to snap a three-game skid.

Caris LeVert added 19 points and Eric Mobley had 14.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 24 points.

PELICANS 110, THUNDER 106

CJ McCollum had 29 points and 11 rebounds and New Orleans overcame a 22-point deficit to beat Oklahoma City.

Zion Williamson added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points for Oklahoma City.

ROCKETS 128 HORNETS 119

Jalen Green scored 23 points, Fred VanVleet added 22 points and 11 assists and Houston beat Charlotte for its first victory of the season.

P.J. Washington scored 23 points for Charlotte.