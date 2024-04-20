MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA Play-In: Ingram, Valanciunas lift Zion-less Pelicans past Kings and into the playoffs

The Pelican won without leading scorer Zion Williamson, who strained his left hamstring after reaching the 40-point mark in a play-in loss to the Los Angeles Laker on Tuesday night.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 11:08 IST , NEW ORLEANS - 3 MINS READ

AP
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado in action against Sacramento King.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado in action against Sacramento King. | Photo Credit: Gerald Herbert
infoIcon

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado in action against Sacramento King. | Photo Credit: Gerald Herbert

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans booked a spot in the NBA playoffs with a 105-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings in a play-in tournament elimination game on Friday night.

The Pelicans won without leading-scorer Zion Williamson, who strained his left hamstring right as he reached the 40-point mark in a play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Undaunted, New Orleans used a balanced approach to improved to 8-5 this season without Williamson in the lineup. Six players scored 10 or more points, including reserves Larry Nance Jr. (13), Naji Marshall (11) and Jose Alvarado (10).

Trey Murphy III, starting because of Williamson’s absence, added 16 points for New Orleans.

De’Aaron Fox scored 35 points for Sacramento, and Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 14 rebounds.

The game was a test of the Pelicans’ ability to handle the pressure of a do-or-die game after squandering two previous chances to lock up a playoff berth at home.

New Orleans lost to the Lakers in their regular-season finale on Sunday, missing a chance to lock up the sixth seed, before losing again to the Lakers on Tuesday. They entered their matchup with the Kings facing the possibility of becoming the first 49-win team in more than 50 years (Phoenix in 1972) to miss the NBA playoffs.

Instead, New Orleans improved to 6-0 against Sacramento this season, becoming the first team to go 6-0 in a season (without a playoff series) against an opponent since Denver against Minnesota in 1994-95.

ALSO READ | Miami Heat disposes off Chicago Bulls to claim eighth seed in East playoffs

The Pelicans also prolonged a streak of No. 7 seeds never missing the playoffs since the play-in tournament was adopted by the NBA in 2020. Because of their loss to the Lakers on Tuesday, the Pelicans will open the playoffs as an eighth seed on Sunday at top-seeded Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans were sloppy early, committing six first-quarter turnovers that led to 11 Kings points. Sacramento led 24-17 after a turnover by Herb Jones led to a layup by Fox, who scored 18 points in the first half.

McCollum’s reverse layup and Murphy’s 3 helped the Pelicans quickly closed the gap, and New Orleans built a 13-point lead in the second quarter.

Marshall gave the Pelicans a jolt with a 3 and a steal from Keegan Murray that he converted into a breakaway dunk. Murray appeared to hurt himself when he fell while losing the ball, and went to the locker room shortly after.

That development further thinned the depth of a Kings squad already missing Malik Monk (right knee) and Kevin Huerter (left shoulder).

Valanciunas’ short hook shot and Ingram’s layup put the Pelicans up 53-40 late in the half before Fox’s 3 helped the Kings trim it to 54-45 at halftime.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

New Orleans Pelicans /

Sacramento Kings /

Zion Williamson /

De'Aaron Fox /

Larry Nance Jr.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Play-In: Ingram, Valanciunas lift Zion-less Pelicans past Kings and into the playoffs
    AP
  2. Olympic torch makes Acropolis overnight stop a week before Paris handover
    AP
  3. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scored 28 off nine to finish strong against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Chinese GP: Max Verstappen wins first sprint race of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA Play-In: Ingram, Valanciunas lift Zion-less Pelicans past Kings and into the playoffs
    AP
  2. NBA Play-In: Miami Heat disposes off Chicago Bulls to claim eighth seed in East playoffs
    Reuters
  3. Pelicans’ Zion Williamson suffers hamstring injury, to miss Play-In game against Sacramento Kings
    Reuters
  4. NBA Play-In Tournament: Embiid scores 23, provides crucial assist as Philadelphia 76ers beats Miami Heat to clinch No. 7 seed
    AP
  5. Stephen Curry tells why 2024 is the right time to make his Olympic debut
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Play-In: Ingram, Valanciunas lift Zion-less Pelicans past Kings and into the playoffs
    AP
  2. Olympic torch makes Acropolis overnight stop a week before Paris handover
    AP
  3. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scored 28 off nine to finish strong against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Chinese GP: Max Verstappen wins first sprint race of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment