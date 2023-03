Nikola Jokic yet again starred for Denver Nuggets as the side pulled off a comefortable 118-104 win against Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

As the race to the top of the NBA MVP Ladder gets closer to the finish line, Jokic yet again proved his mettle with 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

However, Jokic fell three assists short of securing a triple double which would have been his 29th of the current season.

Here are the highlights of Jokic’s performance against Washington Wizards: