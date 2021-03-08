Cricket Videos Allen outhits big names to give West Indies win in third T20I against Sri Lanka The right-handed batsman smashed three sixes in one Akhila Dananjaya over to help the West Indies beat Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Sunday Team Sportstar 08 March, 2021 15:06 IST Team Sportstar 08 March, 2021 15:06 IST Allen outhits big names to give West Indies win in third T20I against Sri Lanka James Anderson: Looking at bigger picture, rotation policy has merit Root always looking to improve - Trott Joe Root - England's captain set to join 100-Test club More Videos Rory Burns prepared for life in the bubble in India Explainer: What is Australia Day and where does Cricket Australia come into the picture? Anderson feeling ageless after six-wicket haul for England Tim Paine unsure of Australia captaincy for the Ashes Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed 2020 year in sport: Champions who stayed champions in a difficult year England's Bairstow: My game has never been better South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to sweep Test series