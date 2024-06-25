IND-W vs SA-W ODIs: Shreyanka Patil happy with dominating 3-0 win over Proteas in Bengaluru

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was delighted after India completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over South Africa, and said the team learned lessons from its defeat in the previous one-day rubber against Australia.

Earlier this year, the Aussies had drubbed India 0-3 in a three-match series.

“After that series (against Australia), we discussed what went wrong and what went right. We connected among ourselves through some calls – video, Zoom and all of that. It kept us all”united,” Patil said in the post-match press meet after six-wicket win over South Africa in the final ODI.

“We had bowling camp, a batting camp and we were also focusing on our fielding as well. I think once you keep working hard the results will show. Yeah, and then the way we dominated in Bangalore — 3-0 — it’s just like wow…we’re happy,” she added.

Patil was excited to bag the wicket of veteran South African batter Marizanne Kapp and the off-spinner said she was planning for the wickets the previous day.

“There was some turn for us. So, I just saw that ball turning back into the batter and I went to Hari di (Harmanpreet Kaur), I told her that I want to come around (the wicket). She said, all yours.

“Kapp was playing a little uppish when and I said, okay, it’s time for me to try to get her out. So, I just bowled my best off-spin and she tried to push it and then I got a caught and bowled. I was visualising last night that I want to get Kappy or Laura Wolvaardt out this way, and I got it, I’m very happy,” she elaborated.

South African wicketkeeper batter Mieke de Ridder, who made her ODI in this series, said senior batters stepping in some clutch phases was the biggest takeaway for them.

“I think we did really well in the power plays, and I think that’s the biggest positive from this (series). And then some good partnerships in the batting, some senior players stepping up there – Wolvaardt and Kapp, yeah, that’s the biggest positive from the series,” she said.