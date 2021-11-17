Cricket Videos

Dravid recollects Rohit Sharma's debut under his captaincy in 2007

Ahead of their first assignment as captain and coach of the Indian men's national team, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravis look back at thei equation over the years.

17 November, 2021 09:55 IST
Cricket Videos.

