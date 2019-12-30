Cricket Cricket Abbott injured, Short added to Australia squad for India The three-match tour gets underway on January 14 in Mumbai and National Selector Trevor Hohns said allrounder Short deserved his chance. AFP MELBOURNE 30 December, 2019 14:08 IST D'Arcy Short has been added to the Australian squad for its upcoming one-day tour of India. - GETTY IMAGES AFP MELBOURNE 30 December, 2019 14:08 IST D'Arcy Short was Monday added to the Australian squad for its upcoming one-day tour of India, with allrounder Sean Abbott sidelined for up to a month with a side strain.The three-match tour gets underway on January 14 in Mumbai and National Selector Trevor Hohns said allrounder Short deserved his chance.“D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely,” he said.“His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad.”Abbott, who had been selected after five years in the one-day international wilderness, picked up the injury playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday.Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.