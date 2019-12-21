Aryaman Birla suffering from ‘anxiety’, takes sabbatical from cricket

Aryaman Vikram Birla has taken a 'sabbatical' from cricket to cope with 'severe anxiety'. The 22-year-old batsman, who represented Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and has also featured for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, took to his social media accounts to announce his decision.

"I have felt trapped. I have pushed myself through all the distress so far but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well being above all else," Birla wrote on Instagram.

"We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings."

Son of business baron, Kumar Mangalam Birla, he left his home in Mumbai at the age of 17 and tried his luck in Madhya Pradesh. Birla has played nine first-class matches so far in his career and has the highest score of 103 runs. He had made his first-class debut in 2017 against Odisha at Indore. He last played a match in January this year against Andhra Pradesh.

In an interview to Sportstar last year, Birla had said that he wants to make a name for himself. "There is a lot of responsibility. I work hard on my skills, and whatever I have to do to achieve my goals," he had said.

Last year, he even won the C.K. Nayudu Trophy for being the highest scorer in the tournament.