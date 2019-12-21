Cricket Cricket Aryaman Birla suffering from ‘anxiety’, takes sabbatical from cricket The 22-year-old made the admission in a note posted on his Twitter handle in which he vowed to ‘emerge from this phase even stronger than before’. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 21 December, 2019 10:17 IST Aryaman Birla says he now 'feels the need to put mental health and well-being above all else'. - PTI Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 21 December, 2019 10:17 IST Aryaman Vikram Birla has taken a 'sabbatical' from cricket to cope with 'severe anxiety'. The 22-year-old batsman, who represented Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and has also featured for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, took to his social media accounts to announce his decision."I have felt trapped. I have pushed myself through all the distress so far but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well being above all else," Birla wrote on Instagram."We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings."Read: Mental health in cricket: It's time to speak up, Kohli will agreeSon of business baron, Kumar Mangalam Birla, he left his home in Mumbai at the age of 17 and tried his luck in Madhya Pradesh. Birla has played nine first-class matches so far in his career and has the highest score of 103 runs. He had made his first-class debut in 2017 against Odisha at Indore. He last played a match in January this year against Andhra Pradesh.In an interview to Sportstar last year, Birla had said that he wants to make a name for himself. "There is a lot of responsibility. I work hard on my skills, and whatever I have to do to achieve my goals," he had said.Last year, he even won the C.K. Nayudu Trophy for being the highest scorer in the tournament. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.