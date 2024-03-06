Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Coach Chandrakant Pandit blames batters for not taking responsibility in MP’s semifinal loss

Madhya Pradesh batters failing to take responsibility cost the side in its Ranji Trophy semifinal against Vidarbha, the side’s coach Chandrakant Pandit said on Wednesday.

“Our batting has been struggling [through the season] and the batters did not take responsibility. Three hundred runs were not difficult on this track. We should have still won the game. Unfortunately, the seniors threw their wickets away, and that changed the scenario,” Pandit said after his side’s 62-run defeat.

Pursuing 321 runs for a place in the final, Madhya Pradesh looked well on course when Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawali put together a 106-run stand for the second wicket. The 2022 champion, though, slipped from 128 for one to 195 for five, allowing Vidarbha to claw back.

“Looking at even the entire season, our bowlers did most of the job. Somehow, the batting was not clicking, and we barely got more than 200 runs. Only twice this season we got past 400. To start the game, we failed to pile a good total on the board [in the semifinal]. Of course, credit to Vidarbha for the way they bowled, that was the difference,” Pandit said.

Pandit, who has accumulated six Ranji Trophy titles as a coach including Madhya Pradesh’s maiden title in 2022, did not hold back in highlighting a lack of temperament in the current crop.

“We have developed, okay, but growth has to continue. The new generation is the least worried about playing domestic cricket, and especially the Ranji Trophy. I feel they do not need coaches, because of the way they approach the game, they just do what they want to do,” Pandit said.

Last month, the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the BCCI annual contracts after they missed some of the Ranji Trophy matches for their respective sides, highlighted the importance the board puts on its premier First-Class competition.

Even though himself a coach with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Pandit was quick to point out where the problem lies with the current crop.

“I do understand that international cricketers play a lot, and they can require a break. But I can see other players who are looking forward to only the IPL, and hence they are not putting their full efforts into bowling or fielding in domestic cricket. They are trying to save themselves for those games. That affects the juniors in the team too. They are not the right role models.

“I’m not saying the IPL should go. Just certain things need to be adjusted,” Pandit said.

On what could get the Ranji Trophy higher up in a player’s priority list, Pandit said, “They have to come up with some rule that they should play at least two or three seasons of First-Class cricket before getting into the IPL. That is how you develop the game, players, and the teams as well.”