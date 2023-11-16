MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SA: Miller becomes first South African to score hundred in ODI World Cup knockout match

Miller walked in at No. 6, after South Africa was reduced to 24 for four inside 12 overs, and steadied the ship with a 95-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the fifth wicket.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 18:02 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s David Miller plays a shot against Australia during the semifinal of the 2023 Cricket World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
South Africa’s David Miller plays a shot against Australia during the semifinal of the 2023 Cricket World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AFP
South Africa’s David Miller plays a shot against Australia during the semifinal of the 2023 Cricket World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AFP

David Miller became the first South Africa batter to smash a century in an ODI World Cup knockout match during his side’s semifinal clash against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The previous best was Faf du Plessis’ 82 against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2015 World Cup at Auckland.

Miller walked in at No. 6, after South Africa was reduced to 24 for four inside 12 overs. He steadied the ship with a 95-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the fifth wicket before Travis Head further dented the Proteas with two wickets in as many deliveries.

The left-hander also forged a crucial 53-run alliance with Gerald Coetzee for the seventh wicket, which ended when the latter was given out caught behind off Pat Cummins.

Miller reached his hundred in 115 balls with a six off Cummins in the 48th over before being dismissed in the same over, caught by Head at deep square-leg.

ICC World Cup 2023: In 'Spirit of the Game' debate, Shakib could have been everybody's hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
Batter's worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India's highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
