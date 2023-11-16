AUS vs SA: Miller becomes first South African to score hundred in ODI World Cup knockout match

David Miller became the first South Africa batter to smash a century in an ODI World Cup knockout match during his side’s semifinal clash against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The previous best was Faf du Plessis’ 82 against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2015 World Cup at Auckland.

Miller walked in at No. 6, after South Africa was reduced to 24 for four inside 12 overs. He steadied the ship with a 95-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the fifth wicket before Travis Head further dented the Proteas with two wickets in as many deliveries.

The left-hander also forged a crucial 53-run alliance with Gerald Coetzee for the seventh wicket, which ended when the latter was given out caught behind off Pat Cummins.

Miller reached his hundred in 115 balls with a six off Cummins in the 48th over before being dismissed in the same over, caught by Head at deep square-leg.