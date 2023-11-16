MagazineBuy Print

Lowest totals defended in ICC World Cup knockout matches

Here is the list of the lowest totals defended in the ODI World Cup.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 18:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s wicket keeper Brendon McCullum runs out South Africa’s AB de Villiers (R) during the Cricket World Cup quarterfinal in 2011
New Zealand’s wicket keeper Brendon McCullum runs out South Africa’s AB de Villiers (R) during the Cricket World Cup quarterfinal in 2011 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

New Zealand’s wicket keeper Brendon McCullum runs out South Africa’s AB de Villiers (R) during the Cricket World Cup quarterfinal in 2011 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s defence of 183 runs in the final of the 1983 World Cup final remains the lowest total defended in the knockout rounds of the quadrennial tournament.

In 50-over World Cups, the record belongs to Australia which stopped West Indies from chasing 208 runs in the 1996 World Cup.

South Africa will have the opportunity to go second on the list after it managed 212 runs against Australia in the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup in Kolkata.

Here are the lowest totals defended in ICC ODI World Cup knockouts:

Team Edition Opposition Total defended
India 1983 West Indies 183
Australia 1996 West Indies 207/9
Australia 2003 Sri Lanka 212/7
England 1979 New Zealand 221/8
New Zealand 2011 South Africa 221/8

