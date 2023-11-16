Lowest totals defended in ICC World Cup knockout matches

India’s defence of 183 runs in the final of the 1983 World Cup final remains the lowest total defended in the knockout rounds of the quadrennial tournament.
In 50-over World Cups, the record belongs to Australia which stopped West Indies from chasing 208 runs in the 1996 World Cup.
South Africa will have the opportunity to go second on the list after it managed 212 runs against Australia in the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup in Kolkata.
Here are the lowest totals defended in ICC ODI World Cup knockouts:
|Team
|Edition
|Opposition
|Total defended
|India
|1983
|West Indies
|183
|Australia
|1996
|West Indies
|207/9
|Australia
|2003
|Sri Lanka
|212/7
|England
|1979
|New Zealand
|221/8
|New Zealand
|2011
|South Africa
|221/8
