ODI World Cup Finals: What is the lowest total defended in a WC final?

Over the years, teams batting first have won the ODI World Cup final seven times, in comparison to five bowling first.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 17:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India.
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP
infoIcon

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Australia produced an impressive bowling performance to reduce India to 214 for eight inside 45 overs in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday after it won the toss and inserted the home side.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live

Over the years, teams batting first have won the final seven times, in comparison to five bowling first.

What is the lowest score defended in an ODI World Cup final?

India’s total of 183, which it defended against West Indies in the 1983 final, is the lowest score successfully defended by a team in an ODI World Cup final.

The Indian bowlers restricted the mighty West Indies batting lineup to 140, with Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal taking three wickets apiece.

The second-lowest total defended successfully by a team in a World Cup final is 249 by Pakistan against England in 1992.

What is Australia’s record in ODI World Cup final chases?

Australia has chased a total three times in ODI World Cup finals, winning twice and losing once.

Its only defeat in a World Cup final chase came in 1975, when it fell 17 runs short to West Indies in the inaugural World Cup.

What is the lowest total defended by India in ODI World Cups?

The 183-run defence against West Indies in 1983 is also the lowest score India has successfully defended in the men’s ODI World Cup.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
