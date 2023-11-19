ODI World Cup Finals: What is the lowest total defended in a WC final?

Australia produced an impressive bowling performance to reduce India to 214 for eight inside 45 overs in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday after it won the toss and inserted the home side.

Over the years, teams batting first have won the final seven times, in comparison to five bowling first.

What is the lowest score defended in an ODI World Cup final?

India’s total of 183, which it defended against West Indies in the 1983 final, is the lowest score successfully defended by a team in an ODI World Cup final.

The Indian bowlers restricted the mighty West Indies batting lineup to 140, with Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal taking three wickets apiece.

The second-lowest total defended successfully by a team in a World Cup final is 249 by Pakistan against England in 1992.

What is Australia’s record in ODI World Cup final chases?

Australia has chased a total three times in ODI World Cup finals, winning twice and losing once.

Its only defeat in a World Cup final chase came in 1975, when it fell 17 runs short to West Indies in the inaugural World Cup.

What is the lowest total defended by India in ODI World Cups?

The 183-run defence against West Indies in 1983 is also the lowest score India has successfully defended in the men’s ODI World Cup.