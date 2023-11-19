- November 19, 2023 10:14How much of an impact will the coin toss make?
- November 19, 2023 10:08What to expect from the pitch today?
IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final pitch report: Narendra Modi Stadium overall stats in ODIs, scores, conditions
IND vs AUS Final, Pitch Report: Here are the average scores, update on conditions and ODI stats and records at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the World Cup 2023 summit clash between India and Australia.
- November 19, 2023 10:05SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin.
AUSTRALIA: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.
- November 19, 2023 09:42LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch IND vs AUS final on TV?
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch IND vs AUS final online?
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
