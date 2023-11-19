MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia, Live Score World Cup 2023 Final: India hunts 3rd title; predicted XI, when and where to watch

India vs Australia Final Live Score: Follow World Cup final updates, scorecard and highlights from the IND vs AUS match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Nov 19, 2023 10:14 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • November 19, 2023 10:14
    How much of an impact will the coin toss make?

    IND vs AUS Final, ICC World Cup 2023: Toss factor in Ahmedabad; should captains choose to bat or bowl?

    IND vs AUS World Cup final: Here is a look at how the toss has affected match results at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the India vs Australia summit clash on Sunday.

  • November 19, 2023 10:08
    What to expect from the pitch today?

    IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final pitch report: Narendra Modi Stadium overall stats in ODIs, scores, conditions

    IND vs AUS Final, Pitch Report: Here are the average scores, update on conditions and ODI stats and records at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the World Cup 2023 summit clash between India and Australia.

  • November 19, 2023 10:05
    SQUADS

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin.

    AUSTRALIA: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.

  • November 19, 2023 09:42
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch IND vs AUS final on TV?

    The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

    Where to watch IND vs AUS final online?

    The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
