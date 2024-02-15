MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja returns to the team after missing the second Test. With Rahul missing out, Sarfaraz Khan could make his international debut in Rajkot as a middle-order batter.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 01:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma during practice ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma during practice ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma during practice ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

India and England will face off in the third Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from Thursday.

The five-match series is level 1-1 and the outcome of the third Test will be crucial in determining which team has the upper hand and the momentum heading into the final two games.

India has been hit by injuries to some of its key players while Virat Kohli is unavailable for the rest of the series due to personal reasons. Shreyas Iyer is ruled out because of a back injury, and KL Rahul hasn’t recovered in time to play the third Test, and has been replaced by Devdutt Padikkal.

However, Ravindra Jadeja returns to the team after missing the second Test. With Rahul missing out, Sarfaraz Khan could make his international debut in Rajkot as a middle-order batter. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel could also get his maiden India cap after K.S. Bharat hasn’t been able to make a mark yet with the bat.

England announced its playing XI on the eve of the match, with pacer Mark Wood coming into the team in place of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the only change from the second Test.

INDIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel/K.S. Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

IND VS END 3RD TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
Jonny Bairstow
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma, Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Shubman Gill
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root, Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Tom Hartley
Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 10

IND VS ENG 3RD TEST LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS

The third Test between India and England in Rajkot will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

India /

England /

Virat Kohli /

KL Rahul /

Shreyas Iyer /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Sarfaraz Khan /

Mark Wood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League: Ronaldo bags late winner as Al Nassr wins Round of 16 first-leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Fayha vs Al Nassr highlights, FYH 0-1 NAS, AFC Champions League Round of 16: The Knights of Najd win the first leg after late Ronaldo goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma named India captain for T20 World Cup 2024; Hardik Pandya to be vice-captain
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ratcliffe’s Manchester United stake approved by Football Association
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nissanka hits 117 to guide Sri Lanka to 3-0 series sweep in the one-day series against Afghanistan
    AFP
  3. Rohit Sharma named India captain for T20 World Cup 2024; Hardik Pandya to be vice-captain
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. We will try to score runs off Bumrah, says England skipper Ben Stokes ahead of third Test
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the third Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League: Ronaldo bags late winner as Al Nassr wins Round of 16 first-leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Fayha vs Al Nassr highlights, FYH 0-1 NAS, AFC Champions League Round of 16: The Knights of Najd win the first leg after late Ronaldo goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma named India captain for T20 World Cup 2024; Hardik Pandya to be vice-captain
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ratcliffe’s Manchester United stake approved by Football Association
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment