IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India and England will face off in the third Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from Thursday.

The five-match series is level 1-1 and the outcome of the third Test will be crucial in determining which team has the upper hand and the momentum heading into the final two games.

India has been hit by injuries to some of its key players while Virat Kohli is unavailable for the rest of the series due to personal reasons. Shreyas Iyer is ruled out because of a back injury, and KL Rahul hasn’t recovered in time to play the third Test, and has been replaced by Devdutt Padikkal.

However, Ravindra Jadeja returns to the team after missing the second Test. With Rahul missing out, Sarfaraz Khan could make his international debut in Rajkot as a middle-order batter. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel could also get his maiden India cap after K.S. Bharat hasn’t been able to make a mark yet with the bat.

England announced its playing XI on the eve of the match, with pacer Mark Wood coming into the team in place of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the only change from the second Test.

INDIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel/K.S. Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

IND VS END 3RD TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKET-KEEPER Jonny Bairstow BATTERS Rohit Sharma, Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Shubman Gill ALL-ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root, Axar Patel BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, Tom Hartley Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 10

IND VS ENG 3RD TEST LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS

The third Test between India and England in Rajkot will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.