A bit concerned, but not too worried - Rabada on DC's defeat

Delhi Capitals has played dominating cricket in this edition of the Indian Premier League. But as the tournament enters its business end, a 59-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, has made the squad a bit cautious. Even though a spot in the playoffs looks certain, the team doesn’t want a slip-up.

Aware of the fact that things can change quickly in the IPL, Delhi Capitals’ pace ace Kagiso Rabada, however, believes that there is no need to press the panic button yet. “When you lose, it is a bit of a concern because we started off the competition really well. We set ourselves up nicely. We are looking to (win) two of our next three games,” Rabada said.

“That’s how the nature of the tournament goes - it’s quality vs quality. Any team can rock up on that day. We have been playing good cricket and we need to emphasise on what we have done well and analyse the few points where we let the game slip away. I don’t think it’s a big area that we need to focus on, these are small little areas. It’s up to us to analyse those areas and move forward. We back ourselves all the time. I don’t think we are too worried, but just a little bit concerned,” the South African stated.

Despite putting KKR under pressure early in the game, Capitals failed to keep the momentum going. “We slipped away from the good start. It can happen to anyone as it wasn’t our day. The teams are of real quality and you can’t take foot off the gas,” he said.

“We should not worry too much, I don’t think the boys are worrying too much. We have played enough cricket to realise where we have gone wrong. People will assess their games individually and then we will assess our games as a team and then come out with new goals for the next game,” he said.

Rabada feels that the pitch was easy paced and that put them on the defensive. However, he is happy to have played his part well alongside his compatriot Anrich Nortje. “We have been bowling well as a pair. The intensity of this tournament is extremely high - the fast bowlers are doing well. Our spinners also did well…” he said.