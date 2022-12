Mitchell Starc to miss third Test against South Africa

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and final Test against South Africa due to a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand, the 32-year-old said at a news conference on Thursday.

The left-hander suffered the injury in the second Test, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs on Thursday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the final match of the series, which begins on January 4 in Sydney, to recover from a broken finger he sustained in Melbourne.