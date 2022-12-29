Cricket

Mitchell Starc to miss third Test against South Africa

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and final Test against South Africa due to a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand.

Reuters
Melbourne 29 December, 2022 16:47 IST
Mitchell Starc suffered his injury during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Mitchell Starc suffered his injury during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and final Test against South Africa due to a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand, the 32-year-old said at a news conference on Thursday.

REPORT - Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 182 runs

The left-hander suffered the injury in the second Test, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs on Thursday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the final match of the series, which begins on January 4 in Sydney, to recover from a broken finger he sustained in Melbourne.

