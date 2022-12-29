International

Australia beats South Africa by innings and 182 runs to win series

Australia’s win, fourth in successive Tests in the home summer, shored up its top spot in the World Test Championship, while underlining its No. 1 ranking in the format.

Reuters
29 December, 2022 10:28 IST
29 December, 2022 10:28 IST
Australian players celebrate after beating South Africa by an innings and 182 runs.

Australian players celebrate after beating South Africa by an innings and 182 runs. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia’s win, fourth in successive Tests in the home summer, shored up its top spot in the World Test Championship, while underlining its No. 1 ranking in the format.

A depleted Australian attack secured an innings and 182-run victory over South Africa in the second Test on Thursday, wrapping up the series with a match to spare after the visitor’s batting woes were exposed once more.

Needing 386 runs to make Australia bat again after the host had declared on a mammoth 575 for eight, the Proteas were bowled out for 204, with two farcical run-outs hastening their demise before tea on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia’s win, fourth in successive Tests in the home summer, shored up its top spot in the World Test Championship, while underlining its No. 1 ranking in the format.

With all-rounder Cameron Green unable to bowl and Mitchell Starc with an injured middle finger on his bowling hand, Australia showed plenty of grit.

“That’s really sweet, super proud of how we kind of ‘gutsed’ it out at times,” captain Pat Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

“For Starcy to come out with a pretty big injury (and) bowl like he did ... really, really proud of this team.”

Having won the last three Test series in Australia, South Africa’s proud record in the country lay in smoking ruins on Thursday.

It was its worst defeat in Australia, eclipsing the innings and 163-run loss in Brisbane in 1931.

Beaten by six wickets in the series-opener in Brisbane, Dean Elgar’s side head to the third Test in Sydney with a host of problems and only pride on the line.

“It’s not easy at the moment,” said Elgar.

“I must say it’s a bit of a hammering that. We haven’t been up to speed with the kind of intensity that test cricket demands.”

Temba Bavuma scored the Proteas’ sole half-century in the second innings but the number four was something of a liability for his partners, running out Khaya Zondo for one and Keshav Maharaj for 13.

After Maharaj’s dismissal, Bavuma top-edged a slog-sweep off spinner Nathan Lyon to be caught for 65, leaving South Africa 176 for eight and the tail-end exposed.

Lyon finished with 3-58 for the innings, with paceman Scott Boland taking two wickets.

David Warner was named Player of the Match for his 200 in scorching heat on day two.

Starc set the tone with a sizzling yorker that trapped Sarel Erwee lbw for 21 after South Africa resumed on 15 for one in the morning.

“Nice way to do it,” said Starc after the win.

“It’s been an interesting week on and off the field with a bit going on, but I think batting and bowling, we adapted to all hurdles this week, and it was a fantastic win.”

Brief scores
Australia 575 for 8 dec (Warner 200, Carey 111, Smith 85, Green 51*, Head 51) beat South Africa 189 (Jansen 59, Verreynne 52, Green 5-27) & 204 (Bavuma 65) by an innings and 182 runs

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Rumeli Dhar retires: Is this all-rounder the most underrated cricketer of her time?

Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Slide shows

Rampant tigers hunt down timid kangaroos

Pakistan celebrates PSL final in Lahore

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: A pictorial collection

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us