Sourav Ganguly to contest for Cricket Association of Bengal’s president post

Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that he will contest for the position of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president.

Earlier this week, the members of the BCCI decided to nominate former India international and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny as the new president of the Board. With the Board members not willing to give the BCCI outgoing president Ganguly another term, there were speculations about the future of Ganguly in cricket administration.

While there were initial speculations that the Board could nominate Ganguly for the position of ICC chairman, the BCCI insiders indicated that it may not be the case. And with October 22 being the deadline for filing the nominations for the CAB elections, Ganguly has decided to contest for the position.

“I will file the nominations on October 22 and we will decide on the panel around October 20,” Ganguly said from Kolkata.

With Avishek Dalmiya moving on to the IPL (Indian Premier League) Governing Council, there was a strong buzz that Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasis could contest for the top post. However, with Ganguly entering the fray, the equations will change.

Over the last few days, the rival faction was busy finalising its candidates for the CAB elections, but now with Ganguly around, it’s a huge boost for the current disposition of the CAB. When contacted, members of the other group, however, did not comment on Ganguly’s decision and took a ‘wait and watch’ approach.

Ganguly had earlier served as the secretary of the CAB and after the demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Ganguly took charge as the president of the state unit in 2015. In 2019, he moved on to the BCCI to take charge as the president. But, according to the amended constitution, Ganguly can complete another term at the CAB before heading into cooling off period.