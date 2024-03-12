WPL 2024: Lacklustre RCB faces clinical Mumbai Indians in its last league match, eyes upset in must-win clash

While two fixtures remain in the league stage of WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2024, it’s still a three-way contest for that third play-offs spot - between Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

With a loss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, RCB has made life hard for itself. It was hoping for a Gujarat Giants win in its league game against UP Warriorz. That would better’s the Smriti Mandhana-led side’s chances to bid for the play-offs with a game in hand.

UP Warriorz has exhausted its playing time which all but ends its hopes in the competition, however, there is hope in RCB and Giants facing Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals – the top two teams in the tournament.

MI’s squad balance and bowling discipline will make the proposition a tough one for Royal Challengers when the two sides clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Shabnim Ismail and Hayley Matthews have continued to better MI’s efficiency with the ball in the PowerPlay. Amelia Kerr’s all-round ability and agility in the field have been an asset so far.

MI comes into this game after that monstrous knock from Harmanpreet Kaur, but the power hitting doesn’t stop there. Amanjot Kaur and S. Sajana have handled their finisher’s roles with elan this season – an element of the game the Indian national setup will look to bolster in the coming months.

MI has not been without its flaws. It is easy for the side to lose momentum with the bat when a few wickets fall, and there have been a few dodgy passages on the field. While it fired up Harmanpreet to decimate Gujarat Giants the other night, that’s a risky game to play for a side looking to directly jump to the final.

RCB is an easy opponent in that regard because of how lacklustre it has been on the field. Allowing opponents to get away with runs every now and again has been one of the side’s biggest areas of concern.

The string of low scores from Mandhana also doesn’t inspire confidence. Against DC, RCB fielded two left handers, the only ones in the squad, in the opening slots, a puzzling decision which helped Alice Capsey see off Mandhana in the very first over. Strategic line-ups, more communication in crunch situations and intent on the field will be key should RCB look to challenge a set side like MI.