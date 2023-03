UPW vs DC: Live streaming info

Where to watch the live streaming of UPW vs DC today?

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.

What time will the UPW vs DC match begin today?

The UPW vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.