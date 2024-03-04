UP-W vs RCB-W live score, WPL 2024: RCB 45/0 (5); Mandhana, Meghana attack early vs UP Warriorz

- March 04, 2024 19:5046th over
Anjali into her second over. A double on the first ball as Meghana hits it straight but doesn’t get enough power in the shot. On the next ball she gets the desired result. Back of the length and put away over covers for four. OUT! Meghana is caught on the third ball.
- March 04, 2024 19:466RCB 45/0 in 5 overs
Chamari Athapaththu is welcomed into the attack with punch past backward point for four. Now Smriti, full ball and she slogs it straight over long on for a SIX!
- March 04, 2024 19:436RCB 34/0 in 4 overs
Rajeshwari Gayakwad into the attack. Mandhana charges and plays a beautiful inside out for a SIX over cover. Eight runs from the over.
- March 04, 2024 19:394RCB 26/0 in 3 overs
Harris continues. Short ball and Meghana guides it away towards fine leg for a four. Followed by two singles. Now, full length and Meghana lofts just over mid-off to end the over with another boundary.
- March 04, 2024 19:344RCB 14/0 in 2 overs
Anjali Sarvani bowling the second over. Starts off with two wides down the leg. First legal delivery, a half-tracker and Mandhana puts it aways towards square leg for the first boundary of the day. Now Meghana gets a boundary. Thick outside edge and that goes past short third. 12 runs from the over.
- March 04, 2024 19:29RCB 2/0 in 1 over
Interesting. RCB has a change in opening pair with Smriti Mandhana coming out with Meghana. Meghana faces the first ball off Grace Harris’ over. A single on the third ball gets RCB off the mark. Just two runs off the over.
- March 04, 2024 19:18Ekta Bisht WPL debut
The 38-year-old spinner becomes the oldest player to play in the WPL.
- March 04, 2024 19:05Playing XIs
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
- March 04, 2024 19:01Toss update
UP Warriorz wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Shreyanka Patil is out due to niggle, Ekta Bisht makes her debut for RCB.
- March 04, 2024 19:01Pitch report
Anjum Chopra says the average score on the pitch tonight is not that great - 123. Tonight, also there is indication that it’s a bit damp because of the moisture content is slightly high. It can just hold up slightly, the advantage for the spinners in the initial part of the game is there. Most teams like to chase because one side of the ground is slightly shorter than the other side.
- March 04, 2024 18:48Final home game for RCB-W this season
Bengaluru saw a terrific crowd yesterday for a non-RCB game. Today being a RCB match and that too the final match in front of the home crowd, expect another cracking atmosphere as we near the toss.
- March 04, 2024 18:36Head to head
Royal Challengers Bangalore has upper hand over UP Warriorz winning two out of three matches in WPL. In the previous encounter last week, RCB defeated UP by two runs.
- March 04, 2024 18:23RCB aims to end Bengaluru leg on winning note; UP looks to avenge previous loss
Despite a promising start to the campaign, boasting two consecutive victories, Royal Challengers have faced setbacks with consecutive defeats in recent matches.
Their opponents, Warriorz, eager to avenge their earlier loss to RCB, where they fell short by two runs while chasing 152, come into this fixture with two successive wins, aiming to settle scores in this first reverse fixture of WPL 2024.
Read preview here:
WPL 2024: Wounded RCB hopes to provide some cheer to crowd, takes on UP Warriorz in last home game
Royal Challengers Bangalore is poised for its final home game in front of the ever-supportive M. Chinnaswamy crowd as it prepares to take on UP Warriorz in a Women’s Premier League 2024 encounter in Bengaluru on Monday.
- March 04, 2024 18:09Live streaming info
The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.
- March 04, 2024 17:58Welcome
Welcome to the 11th match of the Womens Premier League between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
