WPL 2024: Wounded RCB hopes to provide some cheer to crowd, takes on UP Warriorz in last home game

Royal Challengers Bangalore is poised for its final home game in front of the ever-supportive M. Chinnaswamy crowd as it prepares to take on UP Warriorz in a Women’s Premier League 2024 encounter in Bengaluru on Monday.

Despite a promising start to the campaign, boasting two consecutive victories, Royal Challengers have faced setbacks with consecutive defeats in recent matches.

Their opponents, Warriorz, eager to avenge their earlier loss to RCB, where they fell short by two runs while chasing 152, come into this fixture with two successive wins, aiming to settle scores in this first reverse fixture of WPL 2024.

RCB’s opening slot remains a concern, particularly with Sophie Devine’s lacklustre performance with the bat contrasting with her opening partner and skipper Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 139 runs in four innings.

Kanika Ahuja’s replacement, Shraddha Pokharkar, offers a left-arm seam option. With conditions helping pacers early on, her inclusion can give RCB’s attack some teeth in the PowerPlay.

With the toss playing a significant role in match outcomes, RCB would want to maximise the PowerPlay. To that end, left-arm pacer Pokharkar could pair up well with Renuka Singh Thakur.

Ellyse Perry, who missed out on the game against Delhi Capitals, was fit again and scored a gritty 44 against Mumbai Indians, albeit in a losing cause. Her partnerships with Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham offer optimism for Royal Challengers.

S. Meghana and Richa Ghosh have shown glimpses of brilliance for RCB but need to sustain their performance.

On the other hand, Warriorz are experiencing an uptick in their fortunes. Grace Harris has emerged as a pivotal figure, delivering match-winning performances with the bat.

Harris scored a quickfire 60 off 33 balls, powering her team to victory in the previous match against Gujarat Giants.

Harris is currently leading the run charts with 153 runs in four matches, and her partnerships with Deepti Sharma have been invaluable lower down the order.

Meanwhile, contributions from Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, and Shweta Sehrawat with the bat are imperative for the team’s success.

On the bowling front, World No. 1 T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone is also up and running. She picked up a three-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants and is joint-second with Marizanne Kapp, with six scalps, after MI’s Amelia Kerr, on the Purple Cap list.

She has able support in the form of left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Together, the spin duo has accounted for 10 wickets.