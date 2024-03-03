MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

BAN vs SL: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ready for series eyeing T20 World Cup 2024

The series, which opens Monday in Sylhet, marks the start of Sri Lanka’s month-long tour of Bangladesh, which also includes three One-Day Internationals and two Tests.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 18:17 IST , SYLHET

Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga (left) and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto unveil the trophy ahead of the upcoming T20I series.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said on Sunday he wanted his team to use the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka to perfect the format ahead of the World Cup in June.

The series, which opens Monday in Sylhet, marks the start of Sri Lanka’s month-long tour of Bangladesh, which also includes three One-Day Internationals and two Tests.

Najmul said it was critical to “play as a team”, noting that big wins last year were because “everyone contributed”.

Bangladesh has never defeated Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 series.

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said he was expecting a “very competitive series between two good sides”.

Bangladesh defeated world champion England 3-0 at home in 2023, and also won series against Ireland and Afghanistan, before drawing a three-match series 1-1 against New Zealand.

Najmul said he wanted to keep the momentum going into the World Cup, hosted this year by the United States and the West Indies.

“Last year, we did well in T20s, and I think we have improved in T20s,” Najmul told reporters.

“If we can improve... then hopefully we will be able to compete with anyone in any condition.”

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are both in Group D for the World Cup, along with South Africa, Nepal and Netherlands.

“It is very important that we play eight or 11 matches before going to the World Cup,” Najmul said.

“If we take these matches... and decide how we want to play in the World Cup, then it will be easy to plan,” he said.

The World Cup is a key focus of Sri Lanka too.

“Obviously, we’re now in the build-up to what is an important competition in the World Cup,” Silverwood said

“What we have to do... is concentrate on what’s in front of us and remember what we’re aiming for.”

The second and third T20 matches will be held on March 6 and 9, both also at Sylhet.

