Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20I series: Jaker Ali recalled, uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam ruled out due to injury

Bangladesh recalled wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik to its squad for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, replacing injured uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam.

Off-spinner Aliss sustained a finger injury while playing for Comilla Victorians in the recently finished Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 20-over tournament.

“His recovery is estimated to take two to three weeks, thus ruling him out of the series,” team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.

Jaker, 26, performed well in his appearances for Comilla this year, making 199 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 141.

“We have three other frontline spinners,” said selection panel chairman Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

“We believe that instead of adding another spinner to replace Aliss, the team’s balance would be better served by including someone like Jaker Ali, who can bolster the middle or lower-middle order and serve as a finisher.”

The three-match series begins on Monday in Sylhet.

Sri Lanka, which arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday, will also play three One-Day Internationals and two Tests during the month-long tour.