MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20I series: Jaker Ali recalled, uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam ruled out due to injury

Jaker, 26, performed well in his appearances for Comilla this year, making 199 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 141.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 20:01 IST , SYLHET - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.
Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Bangladesh recalled wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik to its squad for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, replacing injured uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam.

Off-spinner Aliss sustained a finger injury while playing for Comilla Victorians in the recently finished Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 20-over tournament.

“His recovery is estimated to take two to three weeks, thus ruling him out of the series,” team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.

ALSO READ | CA chief Hockley denies reports Big Three ignored study to save Test cricket

Jaker, 26, performed well in his appearances for Comilla this year, making 199 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 141.

“We have three other frontline spinners,” said selection panel chairman Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

“We believe that instead of adding another spinner to replace Aliss, the team’s balance would be better served by including someone like Jaker Ali, who can bolster the middle or lower-middle order and serve as a finisher.”

The three-match series begins on Monday in Sylhet.

Sri Lanka, which arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday, will also play three One-Day Internationals and two Tests during the month-long tour.

BANGLADESH SQUAD FOR T20Is
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Jaker Ali Anik.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Premier League /

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 52/1 (5); Yastika falls after quickfire 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin looks to surprise Odisha FC in last-ditch effort for top-six finish
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20I series: Jaker Ali recalled, uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam ruled out due to injury
    AFP
  4. Boxing World Olympic Qualifier Preview: Nine Indian boxers eye Paris Olympics quota places in Italy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Shreyas Iyer in focus as Mumbai looks to derail Sai Kishore’s Tamil Nadu
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20I series: Jaker Ali recalled, uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam ruled out due to injury
    AFP
  2. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test - Day 3: New Zealand needs 258 to win first Test against Australia
    Reuters
  3. CA chief Hockley denies reports Big Three ignored study to save Test cricket
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Highlights: Vidarbha 170 all out vs Madhya Pradesh 47/1 | Tamil Nadu 146 all out vs Mumbai 45/2
    Team Sportstar
  5. DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik shine in commanding win over RBI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 52/1 (5); Yastika falls after quickfire 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin looks to surprise Odisha FC in last-ditch effort for top-six finish
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20I series: Jaker Ali recalled, uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam ruled out due to injury
    AFP
  4. Boxing World Olympic Qualifier Preview: Nine Indian boxers eye Paris Olympics quota places in Italy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Shreyas Iyer in focus as Mumbai looks to derail Sai Kishore’s Tamil Nadu
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment