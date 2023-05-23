Streaming/telecast information

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab will kick-off at 12:00am IST at the KSU Stadium in RIyadh.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.