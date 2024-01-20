MagazineBuy Print

WSL: Mead on target as Arsenal notches 2-1 WSL win over Everton

Caitlin Foord had given the Gunners the lead in the ninth minute but Everton striker Katja Snoeijs levelled for the visitor 15 minutes later, setting the scene for Mead to head the winner just before the break.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 23:06 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Beth Mead celebrates scoring its second goal against Everton in the Women’s Super League.
Arsenal’s Beth Mead celebrates scoring its second goal against Everton in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ Reuters
infoIcon

Arsenal's Beth Mead celebrates scoring its second goal against Everton in the Women's Super League. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ Reuters

England international Beth Mead scored what proved to be the winner three minutes into first-half stoppage time to give Arsenal a 2-1 victory over Everton at home on Saturday as the Women’s Super League got underway again after the winter break.

Caitlin Foord had given the Gunners the lead in the ninth minute but Everton striker Katja Snoeijs levelled for the visitor 15 minutes later, setting the scene for Mead to head the winner just before the break.

The win sees Arsenal move level on 25 points with league leaders and reigning champion Chelsea, with the Blues, which faces Manchester United in Sunday’s early kickoff, having played a game less than its London rivals.

Also on Sunday, Manchester City, which is third and three points behind the top two, takes on Liverpool at home while West Ham United meets Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion faces bottom side Bristol City. 

