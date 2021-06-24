ATK Mohun Bagan signs Finland midfielder Joni Kauko after Euro 2020 campaign

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) has announced the signing of Finland midfielder Joni Kauko ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season on Thursday.

Kauko, who recently featured in his side's Euro 2020 campaign, will sign a two-year contract with the Mariners.

In the European Championship, Kauko played a total of 57 minutes in three group games against Denmark, Russia and Belgium before Finland failed to make it to the round of 16.

The 30-year-old made his international debut for Finland in 2012 and has registered 28 appearances with the national team.

A former Finland U-21 captain, Kauko has also won the Finnish Cup twice with Inter Turku (2008) and FC Lahti (2013) alongside a Finnish Cup triumph with Turku in 2009.