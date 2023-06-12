Magazine

Belgium announces two replacements for injured skipper Kevin De Bruyne

The 20-year-old pair of Johan Bakayoko and Aster Vranckx have been promoted from the under-21 squad, the Belgian football association said on Monday, for the Group F games against Austria in Brussels on Saturday and away to Estonia on June 20.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 15:45 IST , BRUSSELS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium.
FILE PHOTO: Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Belgium has named two replacements for captain Kevin De Bruyne, who will miss their European Championship qualifiers against Austria and Estonia after suffering an injury in Saturday’s Champions League final.

ALSO READ
Bundesliga: Toppmoeller named Eintracht Frankfurt manager

The 20-year-old pair of Johan Bakayoko and Aster Vranckx have been promoted from the under-21 squad, the Belgian football association said on Monday, for the Group F games against Austria in Brussels on Saturday and away to Estonia on June 20.

It is a second call-up for PSV Eindhoven striker Bakayoko but a first for Vranckx, who plays for AC Milan.

De Bruyne, who would have captained the team in the Group F encounters, tore his hamstring in Manchester City’s victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

