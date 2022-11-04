Football

Cafu: Players are fresh, so hope for a better World Cup in Qatar

The 2002 World Cup-winning star Cafu says Brazil may win the Cup in Qatar, as the team is not dependent on Neymar. 

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 04 November, 2022 21:02 IST
Legendary Brazilian footballer Cafu visited Kolkata to play a charity match on November 4, 2022. 

Legendary Brazilian footballer Cafu visited Kolkata to play a charity match on November 4, 2022.

World Cup winning Brazilian captain Cafu on Friday said the unusual timing of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar in the middle of the season might help some players give good performances.

Speaking at a press conference here, Cafu, who is in the city to play a charity football match, said, “It’s an advantage for some players because when the leagues used to stop in June, that was the time when the World Cup used to take place. Some players have resumed their training with the clubs, so their form can be a big boost to their particular country. Having the World Cup in November will be more attractive. When the World Cup happened in June, the players were tired. It’s only been a few months since the leagues have started, so the players are fresh and can play well.”

World Cup 2022 countdown: Five players who made FIFA WC their own

Asked if Brazil would be too dependent on Neymar in the World Cup, Cafu said, “If you had asked this question to me four years ago, then I would have said yes. But now Brazil is not dependent on Neymar anymore. There are a lot of players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Paqueta. These players are also capable of winning the Cup for Brazil… I hope Brazil does well and wins the Cup.”

Cafu said he was very happy to play alongside some quality defenders such as Maldini and Nesta but regretted that there were not any good full-backs now.

Tennis ace Leander Paes, cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who is also the sports minister of West Bengal, and former footballer Alvito D’Cunha were also present on the occasion.

