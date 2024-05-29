MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea women hire Bompastor as Hayes’ successor

The 43-year-old succeeds Emma Hayes, who led the Blues to 14 major trophies during a 12-year spell in charge.

Published : May 29, 2024 22:19 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File - Sonia Bompastor looks dejected after losing the women’s Champions League final with Lyon.
File - Sonia Bompastor looks dejected after losing the women’s Champions League final with Lyon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera
infoIcon

File - Sonia Bompastor looks dejected after losing the women’s Champions League final with Lyon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Chelsea women appointed Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor as the club’s new head coach on a four-year deal on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old succeeds Emma Hayes, who led the Blues to 14 major trophies during a 12-year spell in charge.

Bompastor has enjoyed similar success in France, leading Lyon to seven trophies over the past three seasons.

“I will give my all to this new project to meet the ambitions of the club, the staff and the players,” said Bompastor in a club statement.

ALSO READ | LA-bound Giroud’s leadership will be missed, says Milan captain

“I hope to live up to Emma’s legacy and continue the work that has been done in recent years. Let the adventure begin.”

Hayes, who has taken over as coach of the USA women’s national team, signed off in style as Chelsea claimed a fifth consecutive English title on the final day of the season earlier this month.

Bompastor fell short of a fairytale ending at Lyon as they lost last weekend’s Champions League final 2-0 to Barcelona.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Lyon /

WSL /

Emma Hayes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea women hire Bompastor as Hayes’ successor
    AFP
  2. Abdulla Aboobacker, Rosy Meena Paulraj among big names to headline Indian Grand Prix in Chennai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. India remains No. 1 in ICC rankings before T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  4. French Open 2024: Alcaraz fights off De Jong to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea women hire Bompastor as Hayes’ successor
    AFP
  2. Bayern Munich appoints Vincent Kompany as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Fatigue factor worries Deschamps as France starts Euros preparation
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona appoints Hansi Flick as new head coach
    Reuters
  5. Dortmund’s Reus wants to leave club with major trophy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea women hire Bompastor as Hayes’ successor
    AFP
  2. Abdulla Aboobacker, Rosy Meena Paulraj among big names to headline Indian Grand Prix in Chennai
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. India remains No. 1 in ICC rankings before T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  4. French Open 2024: Alcaraz fights off De Jong to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment