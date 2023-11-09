MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024 Qualifiers: Sterling misses out on England selection again

Sterling, once an automatic choice for Southgate, has now missed five successive England squads and time is running out for him to force his way back into the reckoning for Euro 2024.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 20:17 IST , London, United Kingdom - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sterling, once an automatic choice for Southgate, has now missed five successive England squads and time is running out for him to force his way back into the reckoning for Euro 2024.
Sterling, once an automatic choice for Southgate, has now missed five successive England squads and time is running out for him to force his way back into the reckoning for Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sterling, once an automatic choice for Southgate, has now missed five successive England squads and time is running out for him to force his way back into the reckoning for Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling was again left out by England manager Gareth Southgate as he named his squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Sterling, once an automatic choice for Southgate, has now missed five successive England squads and time is running out for him to force his way back into the reckoning for Euro 2024.

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson was included in the squad along with Aston Villa’s in-form Ollie Watkins.

Manchester City’s John Stones misses out because of injury while Chelsea’s Reece James is also not included despite recently returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

James Maddison was included despite going off injured during Tottenham’s defeat by Chelsea on Monday.

England faces Malta in Group C at Wembley next Friday having already secured its place in next year’s finals in Germany following a home win against Italy last month.

Squad:
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Raheem Sterling /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024 Qualifiers: Sterling misses out on England selection again
    Reuters
  2. World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF executive committee approves removal of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack cricket governing body’s management
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EURO 2024 Qualifiers: Sterling misses out on England selection again
    Reuters
  2. Israel women’s Nations League home games moved to Armenia and Hungary
    Reuters
  3. I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong held by NEROCA in season’s first home game
    PTI
  4. Lazio vs Roma: Mourinho and Sarri exchange jibes ahead of Rome derby in Serie A
    AP
  5. Women’s FA Cup prize fund doubled for this season’s competition
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024 Qualifiers: Sterling misses out on England selection again
    Reuters
  2. World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF executive committee approves removal of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack cricket governing body’s management
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment