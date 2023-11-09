EURO 2024 Qualifiers: Sterling misses out on England selection again

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling was again left out by England manager Gareth Southgate as he named his squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Sterling, once an automatic choice for Southgate, has now missed five successive England squads and time is running out for him to force his way back into the reckoning for Euro 2024.

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson was included in the squad along with Aston Villa’s in-form Ollie Watkins.

Manchester City’s John Stones misses out because of injury while Chelsea’s Reece James is also not included despite recently returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

James Maddison was included despite going off injured during Tottenham’s defeat by Chelsea on Monday.

England faces Malta in Group C at Wembley next Friday having already secured its place in next year’s finals in Germany following a home win against Italy last month.