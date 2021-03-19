Football Europa League Europa League Dinamo stun Spurs as brilliant Orsic nets hat-trick Lagging by two goals from the first-leg, Mislav Orsic's hat trick inspired the Croatian champion to stage a brilliant comeback on its home turf. Reuters ZAGREB 19 March, 2021 08:30 IST Dinamo Zagreb players celebrate after the match after the team completed a brilliant comeback and qualified to the quarter-final. - REUTERS Reuters ZAGREB 19 March, 2021 08:30 IST Dinamo Zagreb sent Tottenham Hotspur crashing out of the Europa League after a stunning hat-trick by forward Mislav Orsic gave the Croatian champion a 3-2 aggregate win over the English side in its round of 16 tie on Thursday.Dinamo won 3-0 on the night after extra time to reach the quarter-finals on coach Dario Krznar's debut after he took over on Monday from Zoran Mamic, who stepped down upon learning he faces a prison sentence for fraud.Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, a resurgent Dinamo pulled one back in the 62nd minute when Orsic beat visiting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a thunderbolt from 18 metres into the top corner after he cut inside the from the left.READ | COVID-19 chaos looms over World Cup qualifiersOrsic levelled the tie in the 83d with an unstoppable first-time shot past Lloris from eight metres after a flowing move saw substitute Iyayi Atiemwen square the ball to the 28-year old from the right flank.Orsic put the icing on the cake in the 106th minute with a dazzling solo effort as he beat four visiting defenders with a jinking run before unleashing a low drive past Lloris from the edge of the area.Intense Spurs pressure in the last 10 minutes of the absorbing contest saw the North London club miss a pair of sitters as home keeper Dominik Livakovic denied Gareth Bale and Harry Kane. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.