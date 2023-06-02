Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Manchester clubs in the final of the FA Cup in the competition’s 151-year-long history.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 12:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup.
Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday at Wembley when treble-chasing Manchester City takes on rival Manchester United in the summit clash.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Manchester clubs in the final of the FA Cup in the competition’s 151-year-long history.

Premier League champion City is on the brink of a historic treble with places in the final of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League slated for next week. United is the only English club to achieve the continental treble back in 1998-99 and will be keen to deny its city rival the chance to do the same at the derby game.

United has already won the EFL Cup in February and an FA Cup trophy will make it a strong start for manager Erik Ten Hag, who was appointed last summer.

With the unique nature of a first-ever all-Manchester final, the FA Cup has broken a tradition since its inauguration in 1872 by partially engraving the trophy before Saturday’s clash.

The FA has asked Thomas Lyte, the competition’s official trophy and silverware provider, to already inscribe the name ‘ ‘Manchester’ before the final with either ‘City’ or ‘United’ added at the end of the game.

The engraving took place in one of the Wembley dressing rooms earlier this week.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Manchester City /

FA Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George in action soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour
    AFP
  4. Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid
    Reuters
  5. ECB CEO backs ICC’s proposed revenue model, says India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour
    AFP
  2. Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid
    Reuters
  3. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Robbery’ as organisers charge $680 to see Messi in China
    AFP
  5. FA Cup: Haaland holds no fear for Man Utd, says Varane
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thailand Open 2023 LIVE Score: Kiran George in action soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. PSG to face Ronaldo on Japan summer tour
    AFP
  4. Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid
    Reuters
  5. ECB CEO backs ICC’s proposed revenue model, says India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment