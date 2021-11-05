FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Muller continues to be an integral part of the German squad

Football

Germany currently sits on top of its World Cup group eight points clear of second placed Romania, with 21 points in eight games.

05 November, 2021 18:27 IST

Muller, who was sidelined by German' former coach Joachim Low has been a prominent player since Flick took over. (File Photo)   -  REUTERS

Thomas Muller continues to be an integral part of the German National team as the squad for its FIFA World Cup Qualifiers was announced on Friday.

 

It will face Liechtenstein at home on November 11 and then play Armenia away three days later. 

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Mathhias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Jonas Hofmann, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich

Forwards: Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Lukas Nmecha, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz

