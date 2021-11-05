Football Football FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Muller continues to be an integral part of the German squad Germany currently sits on top of its World Cup group eight points clear of second placed Romania, with 21 points in eight games. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 18:27 IST Muller, who was sidelined by German' former coach Joachim Low has been a prominent player since Flick took over. (File Photo) - REUTERS Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 18:27 IST Thomas Muller continues to be an integral part of the German National team as the squad for its FIFA World Cup Qualifiers was announced on Friday. Unser Kader für & !Bundestrainer Hansi #Flick über seine Nominierung: https://t.co/jQqPiV9THR#GERLIE #ARMGER #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/AjIWkJldsO— Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) November 5, 2021 Germany currently sits on top of its World Cup group eight points clear of second placed Romania, with 21 points in eight games. It will face Liechtenstein at home on November 11 and then play Armenia away three days later. FULL SQUADGoalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Marc-Andre Ter StegenDefenders: Mathhias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Jonas Hofmann, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas SuleMidfielders: Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua KimmichForwards: Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Lukas Nmecha, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :